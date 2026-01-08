Delta Corp shuts Goa casino months after GST hike to 40%

Delta Corp Limited on Thursday announced that its subsidiary, Delta Pleasure Cruise Company Private Limited (DPCCPL), will discontinue operations at The Zuri White Sands Goa Resort and Casino, located at Pedda Varca, Salcete, Goa, with effect from January 9, 2026.

The development comes months after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council raised the tax rate on casinos and other “sin” and super-luxury goods to 40%, up from the earlier 28%. The move had drawn strong opposition from Goa-based casino operators, who had urged the Centre to roll back the decision, warning of severe implications for the sector.

Casinos have been a key contributor to Goa’s tourism-driven economy for over two decades, supporting allied industries such as hotels, airlines, transport services, and restaurants. Industry players had cautioned that the steep tax hike could cripple operations, lead to job losses, dent tourism inflows, and reduce overall state revenue.

In a regulatory filing, Delta Corp said the decision to shut the casino was driven by sustained losses at the property. “The casino was operating at a loss. This decision is not expected to materially impact the company’s financial position,” the company stated.

According to the filing, DPCCPL’s annual turnover from Deltin Zuri stood at Rs 15.51 crore, accounting for 2.13% of Delta Corp’s consolidated turnover. The net worth of the unit was negative at Rs 15.26 crore, representing a 0.62% negative impact on the company’s consolidated net worth.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 5:19 PM