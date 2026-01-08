Viral parrot videos are driving demand for endangered birds, conservationists warn

The growing popularity of parrot videos on social media is drawing concern from conservationists, who warn that online fascination with exotic birds is intensifying illegal wildlife trade across continents. The issue has been highlighted in recent reporting by Moneycontrol, which examined how viral animal content is influencing demand for rare and endangered birds.

Short-form videos showing parrots mimicking speech, identifying colours, and performing tricks routinely attract millions of views, often prompting viewers to ask where such birds can be purchased.

Wildlife rescue organisations report a sharp rise in parrots being surrendered or abandoned after being acquired impulsively. Many of these birds arrive in poor physical or psychological condition, underscoring the long-term consequences of treating highly intelligent species as novelty pets.

The trend reflects a broader global problem. Wildlife trafficking remains one of the world’s most profitable illegal trades, with enforcement and penalties lagging behind demand. In parts of Central and West Africa, poachers earn minimal sums for capturing parrots, while the same birds later sell for thousands of dollars in international markets. Conservation groups say African grey parrots have suffered population declines of up to 99% in some regions.

A lethal supply chain

The journey from forest to consumer is often fatal. Birds are commonly captured using decoys or adhesive-coated branches and transported in overcrowded, poorly ventilated containers. Experts estimate that between 75% and 90% of trafficked parrots may die before reaching buyers due to stress, dehydration, or suffocation.

International conservation assessments indicate that parrots are now among the most threatened bird groups globally. Around 28% of known parrot species face the risk of extinction, with illegal capture for the pet trade identified as the primary driver.

Breeding claims and trafficking loopholes

Despite international trade restrictions introduced in 2016, traffickers have adapted their methods. Wild-caught parrots are frequently laundered through legal supply chains, falsely declared as captive-bred, or smuggled alongside legally traded birds. Major transit hubs and commercial flights are commonly used to move birds across borders with limited detection.

The rapid expansion of registered breeding facilities has not curbed demand. Conservation experts warn that commercial breeding has, in some cases, normalised ownership of endangered species while providing cover for illegal trade. Long-lived parrots, some capable of surviving more than 60 years, often end up in rescue centres, placing long-term financial and logistical pressure on charities and public authorities.

Enforcement and emerging tools

Advances in forensic science are offering new tools to combat trafficking. DNA testing and microbiome analysis now allow authorities to determine whether birds were captured in the wild or raised in captivity, even during on-site inspections.

In a significant policy move, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo granted full protection to African grey parrots in mid-2025, a step conservation groups say led to the rescue of hundreds of birds.

Conservation organisations argue that public behaviour online will play a decisive role going forward. They urge users to avoid amplifying content that promotes exotic pets, support verified conservation efforts, and consider adoption rather than purchase. Reducing demand, they say, remains the most effective way to slow the illegal trade.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 2:36 PM