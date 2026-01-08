India-born US-based creator reveals brand earnings of about Rs 40 lakh in 2025

An Indian content creator based in the United States has disclosed that she earned close to Rs 40 lakh through brand partnerships in 2025, sharing a month-by-month breakdown of her income on social media.

San Francisco–based lifestyle creator Shivee Chauhan shared the details in an Instagram video, where she informed followers that the figures reflected earnings from brand collaborations alone and did not include revenue from digital product sales or other income streams.

According to Chauhan, her earnings after currency conversion stood at Rs 3.8 lakh in January, Rs 20,000 in February, RS 5 lakh in March, Rs 3.8 lakh in April, Rs 5.26 lakh in May, Rs 2.6 lakh in June, Rs 3.3 lakh in July, Rs 5 lakh in August, Rs 1.8 lakh in September, Rs 2.1 lakh in October, Rs 3.7 lakh in November and Rs 3.5 lakh in December, taking her total brand partnership income for the year to approximately Rs 40 lakh.

The video triggered questions from viewers, particularly around work authorisation and monetisation while living in the US. Responding to a query on visa restrictions, Chauhan stated that income monetisation is not permitted on visas such as H-1B, L-1 or F-1, and added that she is a US permanent resident, which allows her to earn legally as a content creator.

Addressing how she secures brand deals, Chauhan said she focuses on creating consistent content and informed that most brands reach out to her directly via the contact email mentioned in her Instagram bio.

The post has since gained traction online, adding to wider conversations around creator incomes, brand partnerships and the realities of monetisation for Indian influencers operating overseas.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 1:39 PM