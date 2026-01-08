Today in AI | OpenAI weighs advertising for ChatGPT | Explained: ChatGPT Health, features

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI weighs advertising for ChatGPT as growth costs mount

In a sign of intensifying pressures on the company’s business model, OpenAI is weighing how — and whether — to introduce advertising into ChatGPT, its generative ­AI platform that has become one of the most widely used artificial intelligence services in the world.

How to stop Gmail from using your emails for AI training by changing these two settings

Gmail users have been urged to review their privacy settings following a viral warning suggesting that Google may be automatically opting users in to allow access to private emails and attachments for artificial intelligence training, raising fresh concerns around data privacy and AI-driven services.

Explained: ChatGPT Health, features, safety and how OpenAI wants it used

With more than 800 million weekly active users globally, `has increasingly become a go-to tool for health-related queries, ranging from understanding prescriptions and lab reports to seeking general wellness guidance. As usage in this area grew steadily, OpenAI has now introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section within the chatbot aimed at organising and securing health-related conversations.

Google and Character.AI move towards landmark settlements in teen chatbot death cases

Google and AI startup Character.AI are negotiating what could become the technology industry’s first major legal settlements linked to alleged harm caused by artificial intelligence, following lawsuits filed by families of teenagers who died by suicide or harmed themselves after interacting with Character.AI’s chatbot companions.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 5:53 PM