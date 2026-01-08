Locked out at 3 am, Pune friends find unlikely rescuer in Blinkit delivery executive

A late-night accident in Pune has left social media users amused after two friends found themselves locked out on their apartment balcony, only to be rescued at 3 am by a Blinkit delivery executive.

The incident came to light after Pune resident Mihir Gahukar shared a video online explaining how he and a friend had stepped onto their balcony, unaware that the door would lock behind them. By the time they realised what had happened, they were trapped outside with no access back into the house.

With their parents asleep indoors and no practical way to alert them without causing panic, the two friends were left searching for an alternative solution. Instead of calling for help from neighbours or emergency services, they decided to try an unconventional approach.

The friends placed an order on Blinkit and messaged the delivery executive, explaining their situation. In the video, one of them can be heard calmly guiding the delivery partner over the phone, describing where the spare key was kept and giving clear instructions on how to unlock the main door.

The footage then shows the Blinkit delivery executive entering the house and walking towards the balcony. As soon as he reaches the stranded pair, the tension breaks into laughter, capturing the moment that quickly resonated with viewers online.

The video has since drawn widespread attention for its mix of humour and quick thinking, with many users praising the delivery executive’s presence of mind and willingness to help. The incident also added to the growing list of unusual real-life moments linked to quick-commerce platforms, highlighting how delivery partners often go beyond routine orders.

