Flipkart appoints Gunjan Bhartia as SVP, Business Finance

IPO-bound Flipkart on Thursday announced the appointment of Gunjan Bhartia as Senior Vice President, Business Finance. In his new role, Bhartia will lead eKart’s business finance function across all verticals, with a focus on strengthening financial planning, performance discipline, and strategic transformation.

Bhartia brings over 28 years of global finance experience across Asia and the Middle East. He has previously held senior leadership roles at GE and South Korea-based e-commerce major Coupang, where he played a key role in scaling businesses, driving large-scale transformations, and managing multi-billion-dollar programmes in highly regulated, listed-company environments.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravi Iyer, Chief Financial Officer at Flipkart, said Bhartia’s experience in transformation finance, capital discipline, and governance would add significant strength to eKart and support the Group’s long-term value creation agenda.

“I am excited to join Flipkart and eKart at this pivotal stage of their journey,” Bhartia said. “I look forward to building strong financial systems and partnerships that enable innovation, operational efficiency, and scalable growth, with a clear focus on predictability, controls, and long-term value creation.”

Separately, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace has awarded an estimated Rs 750 crore media mandate to Publicis Groupe’s Starcom India. According to Storyboard18, the mandate covers the entire Flipkart Group portfolio, including Myntra, Shopsy, Cleartrip, and fintech venture Super.money. The account was earlier handled by EssenceMediacom, part of WPP Media.

The developments come as Flipkart prepares for a potential public listing. In December, the Walmart-owned company received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to shift its domicile from Singapore to India, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for its IPO plans.

Flipkart has also sought government approval under Press Note 3 norms, which require prior clearance for investments from countries sharing a land border with India. Chinese technology major Tencent holds a 5–6% stake in Flipkart, necessitating approval as the company brings its Singapore-based parent under the Indian corporate structure. Once the “flip-back” process is completed, Flipkart’s India entity will become the primary holding company.

Meanwhile, Flipkart Group entities have reported improving financial performance amid cost rationalisation. Flipkart Internet reduced its losses by 37% to Rs 1,494 crore in FY25, while revenue increased by Rs 20,493 crore during the year. Fashion arm Myntra reported an 18% rise in revenue to Rs 6,042 crore, with profit after tax surging to Rs 548.3 crore from Rs 30.9 crore in FY24.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 4:23 PM