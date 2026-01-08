Explained: ChatGPT Health, features, safety and how OpenAI wants it used

With more than 800 million weekly active users globally, `has increasingly become a go-to tool for health-related queries, ranging from understanding prescriptions and lab reports to seeking general wellness guidance. As usage in this area grew steadily, OpenAI has now introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section within the chatbot aimed at organising and securing health-related conversations. The company has stated that the feature is not designed to replace doctors but to act as a bridge between users and healthcare professionals.

Below is a breakdown of what ChatGPT Health is and how OpenAI expects it to fit into everyday healthcare use.

What is ChatGPT Health?

ChatGPT Health is a dedicated tab within the ChatGPT interface focused exclusively on health and wellness conversations, OpenAI said. The company informed that users can upload medical documents such as prescriptions and lab reports and connect data from wellness platforms including Apple Health and MyFitnessPal. This integration allows the system to provide more personalised and context-aware responses related to a user’s health and lifestyle.

How is ChatGPT Health built?

OpenAI stated that ChatGPT Health was developed after analysing how users already interact with the chatbot for medical and wellness-related information. Over time, the company observed that millions of users were regularly asking questions about symptoms, diagnostic reports, fitness goals and everyday health concerns. This sustained pattern led to the creation of a separate Health section, designed to organise such conversations and provide them with focused attention.

The company added that the Health tab operates separately from standard ChatGPT chats and includes additional safeguards to handle sensitive medical information more securely.

What features does ChatGPT Health offer?

ChatGPT Health is positioned as a support tool for practical, everyday health use rather than clinical decision-making. According to OpenAI, users can upload medical documents to receive simplified explanations, prepare questions before doctor visits, explore insurance-related topics and seek guidance on diet, exercise and lifestyle habits.

The company clarified that the Health section does not diagnose conditions or prescribe treatments. Instead, it aims to translate complex medical information into more accessible language, helping users better understand and engage with healthcare professionals.

Availability and how users can access it

ChatGPT Health is being rolled out gradually. OpenAI informed that the feature is currently available to a limited group of early users across Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. Wider access across web and iOS platforms is expected in the coming weeks.

Once the Health tab becomes visible in the ChatGPT interface, users can immediately begin asking health-related questions, uploading reports or linking supported wellness apps.

Privacy, safety and key limitations

Health-related queries have long raised concerns about accuracy and misuse of AI, particularly given the limitations of large language models. Addressing these concerns, OpenAI stated that privacy has been central to the design of ChatGPT Health.

According to the company, conversations within the Health tab are stored separately from other chats and are not used to train its core AI models. While the feature offers organisational and educational support, OpenAI has reiterated that it is not intended for medical diagnosis or treatment and should be used alongside professional healthcare advice rather than as a replacement.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 12:35 PM