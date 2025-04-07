            
Kalyan Jewellers registers 37% revenue growth in Q4 2025, aims to launch 170 showrooms in FY26

Kalyan Jewellers's domestic operation witnessed a revenue growth of 39% in Q4 FY 25

By  Storyboard18Apr 7, 2025 11:40 AM
Kalyan's digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue de-growth of approximately 22% in Q4 FY25

Kalyan Jewellers has recorded consolidated revenue growth of approximately 37% year-on-year despite extreme volatility in the gold prices.

In a stock exchange filing, the jewellery brand said domestic operation witnessed a revenue growth of 39% in Q4 FY 25, driven by robust wedding demand. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 21%.

In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers witnessed revenue growth of approximately 24% when compared to the same period in the previous financial year driven primarily by same-store-sales-growth. Middle East contributed approximately 12% to the company's consolidated revenue in Q4.

In contrast, Kalyan's digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue de-growth of approximately 22% in Q4 FY25.

Kalyan Jewellers launched 25 showrooms in India in Q4 FY 25. It also launched 14 Candere showrooms in the same period. Additionally, the jewellery brand opened 3 showrooms during the first week of April 2025.

The company has aimed to launch 170 showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats - 75 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) in non-south India (including 5 larger-format flagship Kalyan showrooms), 15 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) across south India and international markets and 80 Candere showrooms in India in FY26.

As of March 31, 2025, Kalyan's total number of showrooms across India and the Middle East stood at 388 (Kalyan India – 278, Kalyan Middle East – 36, Kalyan USA – 1, Candere – 73).

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers were down 2.28%, trading at Rs 476 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange at 11:38 am.


First Published on Apr 7, 2025 11:38 AM

