Leadership shuffle at PVR INOX as it restructures Rs 600 crore media business

PVR INOX, India’s largest premium cinema exhibitor, has announced the restructuring of its Rs 600 crore media business, with a renewed focus on deepening market connections and driving growth across the country. At the helm of this transformation is Shalu Sabharwal, Chief Sales Officer at PVR INOX, who has been with the company for 26 years.

The company is making strategic changes to bolster its media business by leveraging a team of industry experts who will take charge of business development across India, PVR Inox said in a statement. The newly revamped structure will see the regional heads namely Gaurav Shukla, Sharda Ganti, Rajesh Makhija and Shalini Marianathan spearheading efforts in their respective markets, working alongside new appointees in leadership roles such as Saurabh Bhambri and Traptika Chauhan, who bring fresh insights from their experience at Paytm.

Gautam Dutta, CEO- Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX said, “We are confident that with Shalu’s leadership, our media business is set to reach new heights. Her extensive experience and strategic vision make her the ideal leader to guide this transformation. By bringing in industry experts and focusing on key areas like data-driven decision-making and sponsorship opportunities, we are positioning PVR INOX as a dominant force in the media business.”

Adding to this, Shalu Sabharwal, Chief Sales Officer, PVR INOX, shared, “Our focus is on building impactful partnerships that drive meaningful engagement between brands and audiences. By combining fresh talent, strategic planning, and a commitment to innovation, we aim to set new benchmarks in the media business and solidify PVR INOX as the go-to platform for transformative brand experiences.”

With an emphasis on deeper data planning, the company plans to leverage advanced data analytics to make more informed decisions and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, PVR INOX is looking to outsource key markets to skilled candidates, which will help expand reach and impact.

The company is also putting a greater emphasis on both online and offline media platforms to ensure maximum visibility for its brand and clients. Furthermore, a focused approach on sponsorships and naming rights will open new avenues for monetization, allowing PVR INOX to tap into lucrative opportunities and create long-term partnerships.