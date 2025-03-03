Levi’s onboards Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
Levi’s has announced Punjabi music and film sensation Diljit Dosanjh as its newest brand ambassador. As the first Punjabi artist to join the Levi’s family, Dosanjh brings his signature blend of music, cinema and style to the iconic denim brand’s growing roster of creative talent.
Following his record-breaking Dil-Luminati tour and historic Coachella debut, this collaboration highlights the synergy between Levi’s timeless appeal and Dosanjh’s groundbreaking career. Known for redefining cultural norms, the partnership celebrates two icons coming together to push creative boundaries.
Drawing inspiration from Dosanjh’s ability to connect across borders and genres, Levi’s reinforces its role as a canvas for self-expression. From his early success in Punjabi cinema to making waves on the Billboard Social 50, Dosanjh has built a career on bold choices—just like the enduring legacy of Levi’s denim, which has stood strong for over 170 years.
“I’ve always admired Levi’s for the way it blends heritage with modern style. Denim is more than just clothing to me—it’s a statement. Partnering with Levi’s® feels like the perfect fit,” says Diljit Dosanjh.
Amisha Jain, Managing Director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU at Levi Strauss & Co., adds, “Diljit Dosanjh perfectly embodies the progressive spirit of Levi’s. His phenomenal journey perfectly aligns with our brand’s spirit of empowering self-expression through music, fashion, and culture. Together, we’re set to create something truly iconic.”
The partnership also highlights Levi’s expanding menswear collection, featuring on-trend New Loose and Relaxed fits, which reflect Dosanjh’s distinctive style. Following the success of the Dil-Luminati Tour merchandise, this collaboration seamlessly blends the worlds of music and fashion.