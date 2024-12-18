            

Lowe Lintas bags the creative mandate of Complan

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Lowe Lintas is all set to steer Complan’s next chapter of growth and innovation.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 12:40 PM
Lowe Lintas bags the creative mandate of Complan
This mandate allows Lowe Lintas to leverage its unparalleled expertise in brand storytelling and consumer insights to fuel Complan’s growth and drive consumer engagement by creating deeper connections at local, ethnic, cultural, and sub-cultural levels, stated the company in a statement.

Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Complan, a nutritional brand. Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Lowe Lintas is all set to steer Complan’s next chapter of growth and innovation.

Speaking on the win, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global expressed, “It’s an absolute honour to win the strategic and creative mandate for a very special brand like Complan that nourished millions of people in our country. We look forward to growing Complan taller through a new experiential and storied trajectory that will bring the business, the brand, and the audience it serves closer than they have ever been.”


First Published on Dec 18, 2024 6:05 PM

