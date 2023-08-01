comScore

Make My Trip’s Vipul Prakash joins DFM Foods as CEO and MD

Previously, Vipul Prakash led MakeMyTrip as chief operating officer.

By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2023 7:55 PM
Vipul Prakash started his career at PepsiCo as marketing director for the brand Pepsi, and he rose to the ranks to head the multinational food, snacks and beverages corporation as senior vice president.

DFM Foods, a company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of processed foods has brought Vipul Prakash on board as chief executive officer and managing director.

Prior to this, Prakash held the position of chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip, a company involved in flight bookings.

Prakash started his career at PepsiCo as marketing director for the brand Pepsi, and he rose to the ranks to head the multinational food, snacks and beverages corporation as senior vice president.

He is armed with a degree in engineering specialising in mechanical engineering. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in management specialising in marketing.


