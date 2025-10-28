Zivame CEO Lavanya Pachisia steps down after leading brand’s expansion

Lavanya Pachisia, Chief Executive Officer of Zivame, has stepped down from her role, marking the end of a significant phase in the intimatewear brand’s growth journey. Pachisia announced her departure in a LinkedIn post on Sunday night.

Reflecting on her tenure, she said she had joined Zivame with the goal of building a strong financial foundation by bringing “structure, discipline, and strategic clarity” to a brand with immense potential. Over time, she explained, her responsibilities grew beyond finance to encompass leadership of the company’s broader vision — to make intimatewear accessible to women across India.

Under her leadership, Zivame transformed from a digital-first brand into a full-fledged omnichannel business, expanding its retail presence across the country. “From design to sourcing, online to offline, warehouse to logistics, marketing to tech, finance to HR — every function came together under one unified vision,” she said, adding that the goal was to ensure “every woman, in every corner of the country, could find innerwear that truly understood her.”