CXO Moves: Exec movements across Uber, Infoedge, X, Zivame, Bata India and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Infoedge
Jatin Thukral, EVP & Head – Data Science, has been elevated to Chief Product Officer, Naukri, and Chief AI Scientist, Info Edge. With nearly two decades of global experience across AI, ML, and business strategy, Thukral has played a key role in shaping Info Edge’s AI roadmap across Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi, and Shiksha. In his new role, he will continue to lead AI initiatives while driving product development for Naukri and Naukri Expert Assist.
Nimish Kulshrestha has been appointed Chief Business Officer – iimjobs, hirist & NaukriGulf. Formerly EVP – Product Development, he brings over 14 years of product management experience from Jio, Unicommerce, and Snapdeal. He will lead business and growth strategy across these platforms.
Shail Gaurav, EVP – Marketing, takes on the role of Chief Business Officer – Naukri 360/FF & Head of B2C Marketing. With 19 years of experience across Amazon, Nestlé, PepsiCo, and ITC, he will now oversee Naukri 360 and FF businesses, along with Minis and B2C marketing.
Lavanya Pachisia
Previous: Chief executive officer, Zivame
Lavanya Pachisia, who led Zivame as the chief executive officer, has stepped down from her position. She has worked across Ernst & Young, Symphony Services, Tejas Networks, and Nike India.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hyundai Motor India, Protean eGov, Duroflex, Lotte India and more
John Nitti
Previous: Global head of revenue operations & advertising innovation, X (previously Twitter)
John Nitti, who led Twitter as advertising head has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Young & Rubicam, Time Inc, Dentsu, American Express, Zenith Optimedia, and Verizon.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across Ogilvy, Castrol, Havas India, Aditya Birla Capital, Spotify and more
Kabeer Biswas
Previous: Vice president, Flipkart Minutes
Kabeer Biswas, who led Flipkart Minutes as vice president has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Bharti Airtel, Videocon Telecommunications, Y2CF Digital Media and has co-founded Dunzo.
Deepika Deepti
Previous: Marketing head, Bata India
Deepika Deepti, who led Bata India as a marketing head has stepped down from her position. She has worked across Uni Style Images, Adidas and Metro Brands.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hero MotoCorp, Google, Yum! Brands, Netflix, Cargill and more
Rituraj Chaturmohta
Previous: Head of sales and business development - India & South East Asia, Airbnb
Present: Senior country manager - India-South Asia, Uber
Uber has appointed Rituraj Chaturmohta in a new role. He has worked across Infosys, CSC, Wipro Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, AptionZ Foods, and PepperTap.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy