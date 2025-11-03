            
Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Nov 3, 2025 7:18 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Uber, Infoedge, X, Zivame, Bata India and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Infoedge

Jatin Thukral, EVP & Head – Data Science, has been elevated to Chief Product Officer, Naukri, and Chief AI Scientist, Info Edge. With nearly two decades of global experience across AI, ML, and business strategy, Thukral has played a key role in shaping Info Edge’s AI roadmap across Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi, and Shiksha. In his new role, he will continue to lead AI initiatives while driving product development for Naukri and Naukri Expert Assist.

Nimish Kulshrestha has been appointed Chief Business Officer – iimjobs, hirist & NaukriGulf. Formerly EVP – Product Development, he brings over 14 years of product management experience from Jio, Unicommerce, and Snapdeal. He will lead business and growth strategy across these platforms.

Shail Gaurav, EVP – Marketing, takes on the role of Chief Business Officer – Naukri 360/FF & Head of B2C Marketing. With 19 years of experience across Amazon, Nestlé, PepsiCo, and ITC, he will now oversee Naukri 360 and FF businesses, along with Minis and B2C marketing.

Lavanya Pachisia

Previous: Chief executive officer, Zivame

Lavanya Pachisia, who led Zivame as the chief executive officer, has stepped down from her position. She has worked across Ernst & Young, Symphony Services, Tejas Networks, and Nike India.

John Nitti

Previous: Global head of revenue operations & advertising innovation, X (previously Twitter)

John Nitti, who led Twitter as advertising head has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Young & Rubicam, Time Inc, Dentsu, American Express, Zenith Optimedia, and Verizon.

Kabeer Biswas

Previous: Vice president, Flipkart Minutes

Kabeer Biswas, who led Flipkart Minutes as vice president has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Bharti Airtel, Videocon Telecommunications, Y2CF Digital Media and has co-founded Dunzo.

Deepika Deepti

Previous: Marketing head, Bata India

Deepika Deepti, who led Bata India as a marketing head has stepped down from her position. She has worked across Uni Style Images, Adidas and Metro Brands.

Rituraj Chaturmohta

Previous: Head of sales and business development - India & South East Asia, Airbnb

Present: Senior country manager - India-South Asia, Uber

Uber has appointed Rituraj Chaturmohta in a new role. He has worked across Infosys, CSC, Wipro Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, AptionZ Foods, and PepperTap.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Nov 3, 2025 7:18 AM

