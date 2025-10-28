Deepika Deepti steps down as Bata India Marketing Head after 19-month stint

ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, has stepped down from her role this month, concluding a 19-month tenure at the heritage footwear brand. She joined Bata in May 2024 to spearhead the company’s marketing strategy and brand positioning, as per a report by Brand Equity.
Deepti, recognised for her contribution to building India’s sneaker culture through previous roles at Adidas and Camp SMA, was tasked at Bata with modernising the brand’s appeal among younger consumers while maintaining its legacy identity. Her mandate involved navigating a competitive footwear market increasingly influenced by direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups and international entrants.
Prior to joining Bata, she spent eight months as Senior Vice President – Marketing at Metro Brands, starting in March 2023. Her earlier career includes leadership roles as CEO at Bhaane, and as CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Adidas and Camp SMA, according to her LinkedIn profile.
A National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) graduate, Deepti’s career spans two decades across fashion and lifestyle retail, covering brand strategy, digital marketing, and business operations in both Indian and global markets.
While her professional trajectory reflects an inclination for dynamic, fast-paced brand environments, Deepti’s stints across companies have typically been short-term, reflecting her focus on transformational projects and brand repositioning mandates.