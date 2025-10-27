Royal Enfield’s EV chief Mario Alvisi steps down amid strategic shift: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Enfield’s electric mobility division has witnessed a key leadership exit as Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer (EV), steps down from his role, Autocar professional reported.
As per the report, the move comes as the iconic motorcycle maker enters a crucial phase of its electric vehicle (EV) journey, gearing up for the global rollout of its new EV brand and the launch of its first electric motorcycle in 2026.
Alvisi, a seasoned auto strategist with stints at Ducati, Abarth and Alfa Romeo, joined Royal Enfield in 2023 to build its EV business from scratch. He was instrumental in defining the product roadmap, brand architecture and global positioning of the company’s dedicated electric vertical, which he described internally as a “startup within Royal Enfield.”
During his tenure, the brand laid the groundwork for its upcoming Flying Flea project, an urban electric motorcycle inspired by Royal Enfield’s wartime classic, developed between its UK and Chennai tech centres. Alvisi’s departure comes just ahead of the company’s global EV brand debut and its scheduled showcase at the upcoming EICMA 2025 motorcycle exhibition in Milan.
Following his exit, the EV team will now report to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer and B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield.
Under Alvisi’s leadership, Royal Enfield invested over Rs 1,500 crore in EV development and capacity creation, employing more than 200 engineers across India and the UK. The company has already filed over 45 patents in battery packaging, lightweight chassis design, and thermal management systems.
However, an official announcement on Alvisi’s departure is still expected.