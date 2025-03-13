Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'

ADVERTISEMENT
Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has voiced his skepticism about the way artificial intelligence (AI) is being portrayed in India, stating that many so-called AI innovations are nothing more than 'silly old programs'.
Speaking at TiE Con Mumbai 2025, Murthy remarked that AI has become a buzzword in India, often being misused to describe basic software programs. “Somehow, it has become fashionable to label everything as AI. I have seen several ordinary programs being touted as AI,” he said.
Elaborating on the fundamentals of AI, he explained that true AI operates on two key principles — machine learning and deep learning. Machine learning, he noted, relies on large-scale data correlations to make predictions, while deep learning mimics human brain functions, allowing systems to handle unsupervised algorithms and create new logic structures on their own.
“Deep learning has the potential to truly replicate human behavior by forming new branches of logic and making decisions without direct supervision,” he stated. “But much of what is being called AI today is just outdated software with a new label.”
Meanwhile, Infosys has been actively working on Small Language Models (SLMs), leveraging open-source components and proprietary datasets. The company's focus on Generative AI (Gen AI) has driven its efforts in building industry-specific AI models tailored to real-world applications.
Murthy’s remarks come at a time when businesses across India are aggressively pushing AI solutions, highlighting the need for clarity in distinguishing between genuine AI advancements and mere repackaging of traditional software.