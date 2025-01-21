            
Never built it to be a public figure: Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety

Swiggy co-founder and MD Sriharsha Majety opens up about his reserved approach to leadership, the collective effort behind the company, and why now is the time to share Swiggy’s story.

By  Storyboard18Jan 21, 2025 9:51 AM
Sriharsha Majety acknowledged that his opinions matter as a leader but pointed out that Swiggy's success is a collective effort, involving thousands of individuals who have contributed to its growth. (Image: SeedToScale)

Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and Managing Director of Swiggy, has always been cautious about stepping into the spotlight.

Speaking to Forbes India ahead of Swiggy's highly anticipated IPO in November, Majety explained why he has avoided being the face of the company, despite leading one of India's most prominent food and grocery delivery platforms.

"I never built this to be a public figure. Never," said Majety, emphasizing that his focus has always been on the relevance of Swiggy's work rather than personal recognition. "I don't worry about individual status. The company we are building and the work we are doing need to be relevant. I don't need to be relevant," he told Forbes India.

Majety acknowledged that his opinions matter as a leader but pointed out that Swiggy's success is a collective effort, involving thousands of individuals who have contributed to its growth.

"And it is really the work of so many of us. I also tend to be a little cautious about being the face of anything. There are so many faces and just being one of it worries me a lot," he added.

For much of Swiggy's journey as a private company, Majety has stayed away from the media spotlight. He explained that his approach was deliberate, as the focus then was on delivering a reliable service to customers.

However, with Swiggy preparing to go public, Majety sees a broader audience that needs to understand the company's vision and story.


First Published on Jan 21, 2025 9:51 AM

