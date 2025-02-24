Nirvik Singh appointed as Independent Director at Gulf Oil

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian-origin global advertising leader Nirvik Singh has been appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of Gulf Oil for a five-year term, effective from 6 February 2025 to 5 February 2030. His appointment, previously announced on 6 February 2025, is subject to shareholder approval.
The Board of Directors state that Singh’s extensive experience in marketing, corporate governance, risk management, and compliance makes him a valuable addition. With over 35 years in the advertising and marketing industry, he has played a key role in shaping global brands and driving business transformation.
Singh previously served as Global Chief Operating Officer and President of International Markets at Grey Group, overseeing operations across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. He has also led multiple acquisitions in China, India, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, and South Africa, covering sectors such as e-commerce, data analytics, and marketing technology.
Beginning his career at Lipton India, a Unilever company, Singh transitioned into advertising, becoming CEO of Grey Group India at 33 and later leading its expansion into South Asia. His leadership journey took him to Singapore, where he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Grey Asia-Pacific in 2010 before assuming his global role in 2019.
Gulf Oil’s Board expects Singh’s strategic insights and independent perspective to support the company’s growth and adaptability in an evolving market.