Ogilvy, Mindshare, Madison, among big winners at the IAA awards

At the International Advertising Association (IAA), top campaigns across 19 categories were recognized and awarded for their excellence. IAA, which was incorporated in July 1991 as a not-for-profit addresses the common interests of all the disciplines across the full spectrum of marketing communications.

In the Education and Learning category, Henry Harvin Education’s campaign ‘Chetan Bhagat vs Inspector Chetan Bhagat’ received accolades.

In the Entertainment, Media and Gaming, Prime Video’s ‘Your Amazon Prime Recommendation’ campaign was felicitated for its storytelling. The creative and media agencies behind this campaign were Manja and IPG Mediabrands India.

The Consumer Durables and Utilities category saw Samsonite India’s ‘Tested like Samsonite’ campaign garnering appreciation. The winning campaign was crafted by Social Beat and IPG Mediabrands.

In the Consumer Electronics category, Fire-Boltt’s "Fire-Boltt Android Smartwatch - Dream", featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni and rapper MC Stan, won recognition. The creative and media agencies responsible for this campaign were Moonshots and Essencemedia.com.

In the Corporate and Government category, there were two winners: TVS Motor Company’s "Protect Little Rider" and Daily Hunt’s "Elections - One Vote" campaign.

These campaigns were helmed by Mullenlowe Lintas Group and Motivator, and WYP (What’s Your Problem) and Essencemediacom, respectively.

In the Automotives and Accessories category, Gulf Oil's "Gulf Pride" campaign, starring cricketer Smriti Mandhana, was awarded. The creative agency behind this winning campaign was DDB Mudra Group.

In the Banking and Finance category, CRED's "Upgrade to CRED UPI" campaign took home the award, with Moonshot responsible for its conceptualization and execution.

In the Fashion and Accessories category, CaratLane’s "CaratLane Postcards" campaign won recognition, with Madison Media and BBH India as the agencies behind it.

The Personal Care category saw Colgate India’s "Neend Bhagao, Taazgi Jagao!" campaign, created by Ogilvy India and Wavemaker, receiving an award.

In the Food and Beverages category, two campaigns were jointly recognized. Hindustan Unilever's Red Label India campaign, "Swad Apnepan Ka", was honored with an award. The campaign was developed by Ogilvy India and Mindshare.

Similarly, Lahori Zeera's "Har Koi Peera" campaign, created by Enormous Brands and Scribbles, also won an award.

In the Homecare Essentials category, the "Harpic Loocator" campaign received recognition, with Tgthr and Wavemaker as the agencies behind it.

Campaigns in the "Cause-Related Advertising" were also recognised and awarded.

Winners include:

- PhonePe's "Stop Running Away | Monthly Premium"

- Swiggy's "Gulab Jamun Uncle Returns"

- Boldcare's "TakeBoldCareOf Her"

- Housing.com's "Parr Se Perfect"

- Google's "Dhoondenge Toh Milega."