ONDC appoints 8 interim members to executive committee after CEO Thampy Koshy's resignation

The Government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has reportedly appointed eight interim members to its executive committee, who will lead the company until a replacement is found for former CEO Thampy Koshy.
According to a report by Livemint, the eight executive members include, Vibhor Jain (current chief operating officer at ONDC), Nitin Mishra (chief technology officer), Supriyo Ghosh (senior vice president of technology), Nitin Nair (senior vice president of mobility), Hrushikesh Mehta, Marichi Mathur (senior vice presidents of network expansion), Krishan Agarwal (SVP, finance) and Deepti Pandey (Lead, HR).
Last week, ONDC said that Thampy Koshy resigned from the CEO post. His final day at the company is June 30, 2025.
However, Koshy will be available to the board for advice over the next three months.
ONDC has witnessed a couple of other resignations at the senior-level in the past few months. For instance, ONDC's chief business officer (CBO) Shireesh Joshi resigned in March this year citing personal reasons. RS Sharma, the non-executive chairperson of ONDC, resigned in December 2024 after serving for four months.
ONDC has been formed to create an open and inclusive digital commerce ecosystem in the country. The network hosts several buyer and seller apps across segments, such as Paytm, Ola, Delhivery, etc.
The government-backed initiative has crossed 200 million transactions on its network since its launch in September 2022. However, its retail segment, which includes food delivery and e-commerce, witnessed a drop in orders following the cut in financial incentives to sellers and customers.
The retail transaction reduced to 4.6 million in February 2025 from 6.5 million in October 2024.