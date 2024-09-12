            
      PHD appoints Essencemediacom's Vincent Rebeix as global chief operating officer

      Previously, Vincent Rebeix led Essencemediacom as global chief product and solutions officer.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 12, 2024 9:42 AM
      Vincent Rebeix started his career at MediaCom and then also worked at Media Futures Group. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Vincent Rebeix, who led Essencemediacom as global chief product and solutions officer, has been roped in by PHD in the role of global chief operating officer.

      In his previous role, Rebeix looked into product, analytics and performance offerings to ensure the delivery of integrated, advanced and outcome-driving solutions tailored to our clients' needs.

      Rebeix will be based out of London and his responsibilities will include client-facing and looking into the development of products, processes and operating models.

      Rebeix started his career at MediaCom and then also worked at Media Futures Group. As Essencemediacom's former global chief product and analytics officer, he led the agency's product function: building and scaling technology solutions to support planning, analytics, data management, measurement and more at the service of driving client outcomes.

      He spearheaded the deployment and adoption of generative AI solutions for the agency.


      First Published on Sep 12, 2024 9:42 AM

