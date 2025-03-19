PHD names Kiron Kesav as Chief Strategy Officer for the APAC region

ADVERTISEMENT
Global media and marketing communications agency PHD has appointed Kiron Kesav as chief strategy officer. In this role, Kesav will lead and elevate strategic planning, business growth, innovation, and digital transformation. As part of PHD’s regional leadership team, he will drive better business and brand outcomes for clients. He will spearhead AI adoption and acceleration across markets.
Previously, Kesav was Omnicom Media Group's chief strategy officer for the Malaysian region. During his stint, Kesav drove and elevate strategic planning excellence across Omnicom Media Group agencies.
He is experienced across categories - FMCG, Finance, Technology, Entertainment & Movie Marketing, Automotive, QSR, Retail, NGOs & Charities, alcoholic beverages.
He began his career at UST Global as a software engineer and then joined UM Worldwide as media supervisor. Then, he was appointed by Mindshare as associate director, and was elevated to head of strategic planning. In this role, he led the strategic output for Mindshare Malaysia and drove strategic thinking and vision for the teams.
He built integrated communication solutions covering media, content and partnerships for major blue chip clients. Then, he joined PHD as GM, strategy and platforms.
