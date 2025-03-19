            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • phd-names-kiron-kesav-as-chief-strategy-officer-for-the-apac-region-59634

PHD names Kiron Kesav as Chief Strategy Officer for the APAC region

Previously, Kiron Kesav was Omnicom Media Group's chief strategy officer for the Malaysian region.

By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2025 4:45 PM
PHD names Kiron Kesav as Chief Strategy Officer for the APAC region
Kiron Kesav is experienced across categories - FMCG, Finance, Technology, Entertainment & Movie Marketing, Automotive, QSR, Retail, NGOs & Charities, alcoholic beverages.

Global media and marketing communications agency PHD has appointed Kiron Kesav as chief strategy officer. In this role, Kesav will lead and elevate strategic planning, business growth, innovation, and digital transformation. As part of PHD’s regional leadership team, he will drive better business and brand outcomes for clients. He will spearhead AI adoption and acceleration across markets.

Previously, Kesav was Omnicom Media Group's chief strategy officer for the Malaysian region. During his stint, Kesav drove and elevate strategic planning excellence across Omnicom Media Group agencies.

He is experienced across categories - FMCG, Finance, Technology, Entertainment & Movie Marketing, Automotive, QSR, Retail, NGOs & Charities, alcoholic beverages.

He began his career at UST Global as a software engineer and then joined UM Worldwide as media supervisor. Then, he was appointed by Mindshare as associate director, and was elevated to head of strategic planning. In this role, he led the strategic output for Mindshare Malaysia and drove strategic thinking and vision for the teams.

He built integrated communication solutions covering media, content and partnerships for major blue chip clients. Then, he joined PHD as GM, strategy and platforms.


Tags
First Published on Mar 19, 2025 4:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Amazon's GenZ fashion store sees 3-fold jump in shoppers

Amazon's GenZ fashion store sees 3-fold jump in shoppers

Brand Makers

Westlife Foodworld elevates Akshay Jatia to CEO position

Westlife Foodworld elevates Akshay Jatia to CEO position

Brand Makers

Havas promotes François Laroze to Global COO

Havas promotes François Laroze to Global COO

Brand Makers

The music stock boom: How TIPS Music, Saregama revolutionizing India's recording industry

The music stock boom: How TIPS Music, Saregama revolutionizing India's recording industry

Brand Makers

Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

Brand Makers

Netflix appoints Rebecca Nadilo as Director of Marketing Partnerships Creative, APAC

Netflix appoints Rebecca Nadilo as Director of Marketing Partnerships Creative, APAC

Brand Makers

Uniform supplier takes Zomato to court over unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore

Uniform supplier takes Zomato to court over unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore