            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • portea-and-sarvam-ai-founders-meena-ganesh-and-vivek-raghavan-join-pidilites-board-of-directors-54340

Portea and Sarvam AI founders, Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan, join Pidilite's board of directors

The appointments are effective from January 22, 2025 for a five-year term.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2025 9:03 AM
Portea and Sarvam AI founders, Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan, join Pidilite's board of directors
Both Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan have provided declarations confirming that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director by any statutory authority

The Board of Directors of Pidilite has appointed Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan as Additional Directors (Non-Executive and Independent) for a five-year term, effective from January 22, 2025. The appointments, made during a meeting of the Board, are subject to the approval of shareholders and will not require either director to retire by rotation.

Both Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan have provided declarations confirming that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director by any statutory authority, including the MCA or SEBI, and are not disqualified from serving in this capacity. The company further confirms that neither Ganesh nor Raghavan is related to any existing director or key managerial personnel of the company.

Ganesh is the Co-founder and Chairperson of Portea Medical and a partner at Growthstory.in. She has also held significant roles in organizations like TutorVista, Pearson Education Services, Microsoft India, and NIIT. Ganesh currently serves as an independent board member for several companies, including Axis Bank Limited, Pfizer Limited and Hitachi Energy India Limited.

Raghavan is focused on developing Generative AI solutions through his venture, Sarvam AI. He has made significant contributions to various national projects, including his role as Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect at UIDAI for Aadhaar. He continues to advise UIDAI on multiple initiatives and has been involved in projects for the Supreme Court of India and the National Payment Corporation of India. In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Raghavan has worked as Chief Mentor at AI4Bharat, IIT Madras, and served as CTO for Team Indus.

Meena Ganesh holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IIM Calcutta and a degree in Physics from Madras University. In recognition of her achievements, she was conferred the 'Distinguished Alumnus' award by IIM Calcutta in 2011. Meanwhile, Vivek Raghavan brings expertise in Electrical and Computer Engineering with degrees from Carnegie Mellon University, along with a B. Tech. from IIT Delhi.


Tags
First Published on Jan 23, 2025 9:03 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Fevicol Industries maker Pidilite reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%

Fevicol Industries maker Pidilite reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%

Brand Makers

HUL's Minimalist 90% acquisition a big big win for entire Indian D2C ecosystem: Aman Gupta

HUL's Minimalist 90% acquisition a big big win for entire Indian D2C ecosystem: Aman Gupta

Brand Makers

Zomato founder addresses 10-minute delivery concerns, denies launching 'private label'

Zomato founder addresses 10-minute delivery concerns, denies launching 'private label'

Brand Makers

Visionary leader and Nestle India CMD, Suresh Narayanan, joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Visionary leader and Nestle India CMD, Suresh Narayanan, joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

Coca‑Cola India Southwest Asia appoints Desmond Nikhil D’Souza as Vice-President of Customer & Commercial Leadership

Coca‑Cola India Southwest Asia appoints Desmond Nikhil D’Souza as Vice-President of Customer & Commercial Leadership

Brand Makers

HUL acquires 90.5% stake in premium beauty brand Minimalist

HUL acquires 90.5% stake in premium beauty brand Minimalist

Brand Makers

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries' Sudhanshu Vats on marketers underutilizing first-party data

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries' Sudhanshu Vats on marketers underutilizing first-party data