Portea and Sarvam AI founders, Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan, join Pidilite's board of directors

The Board of Directors of Pidilite has appointed Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan as Additional Directors (Non-Executive and Independent) for a five-year term, effective from January 22, 2025. The appointments, made during a meeting of the Board, are subject to the approval of shareholders and will not require either director to retire by rotation.

Both Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan have provided declarations confirming that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director by any statutory authority, including the MCA or SEBI, and are not disqualified from serving in this capacity. The company further confirms that neither Ganesh nor Raghavan is related to any existing director or key managerial personnel of the company.

Ganesh is the Co-founder and Chairperson of Portea Medical and a partner at Growthstory.in. She has also held significant roles in organizations like TutorVista, Pearson Education Services, Microsoft India, and NIIT. Ganesh currently serves as an independent board member for several companies, including Axis Bank Limited, Pfizer Limited and Hitachi Energy India Limited.

Raghavan is focused on developing Generative AI solutions through his venture, Sarvam AI. He has made significant contributions to various national projects, including his role as Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect at UIDAI for Aadhaar. He continues to advise UIDAI on multiple initiatives and has been involved in projects for the Supreme Court of India and the National Payment Corporation of India. In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Raghavan has worked as Chief Mentor at AI4Bharat, IIT Madras, and served as CTO for Team Indus.