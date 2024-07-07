Ratan Kumar Kesh announced as interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as the Interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the current MD & CEO, is retiring and his tenure ends on July 9, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on July 6, 2024, has approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh, Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, as Interim MD & CEO of the Bank, with effect from July 10, 2024, for a period of three months or till new MD and CEO takes charge, whichever is earlier.

In his current role, Kesh leads functions including Technology, Operations, Customer Experience, Transformation, Internal Audit, Recovery, and other support functions at the bank. Kesh, who was previously with Axis Bank heading retail operations and services, was appointed as ED & COO at Bandhan Bank from March 31, 2023.

Kesh has around three decades of experience across industries in leadership roles in multiple domains – Operations, Technology, Transaction Banking, Product, Affluent Banking, Operations Risk, Enterprise Governance, Intelligent Automation, Digital, Cx and Organization Transformation.

At Bandhan Bank, he has been the Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer since March 31, 2023. Kesh successfully led the IT transformation at the Bank and has been playing an instrumental role in optimizing the processes, controls, customer services, business excellence, etc. at the Bank. He was part of the core team to lead organization transformation with technology, digital, governance, quality and customer focus during his tenures at ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank. He was among the first few in the Indian Banking Industry to launch full-fledged Service Quality Framework and Service CRM while in HDFC Bank. He transformed the Axis Bank’s operations by imbibing technology, digital and AI.