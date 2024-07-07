            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • ratan-kumar-kesh-announced-as-interim-md-ceo-of-bandhan-bank-36398

      Ratan Kumar Kesh announced as interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank

      In his current role, Ratan Kumar Kesh leads functions including Technology, Operations, Customer Experience, Transformation, Internal Audit, Recovery, and other support functions at Bandhan Bank.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2024 8:24 PM
      Ratan Kumar Kesh announced as interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank
      Kesh, who was previously with Axis Bank heading retail operations and services, was appointed as ED & COO at Bandhan Bank from March 31, 2023.

      Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as the Interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the current MD & CEO, is retiring and his tenure ends on July 9, 2024.

      The Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on July 6, 2024, has approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh, Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, as Interim MD & CEO of the Bank, with effect from July 10, 2024, for a period of three months or till new MD and CEO takes charge, whichever is earlier.

      In his current role, Kesh leads functions including Technology, Operations, Customer Experience, Transformation, Internal Audit, Recovery, and other support functions at the bank. Kesh, who was previously with Axis Bank heading retail operations and services, was appointed as ED & COO at Bandhan Bank from March 31, 2023.

      Kesh has around three decades of experience across industries in leadership roles in multiple domains – Operations, Technology, Transaction Banking, Product, Affluent Banking, Operations Risk, Enterprise Governance, Intelligent Automation, Digital, Cx and Organization Transformation.

      At Bandhan Bank, he has been the Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer since March 31, 2023. Kesh successfully led the IT transformation at the Bank and has been playing an instrumental role in optimizing the processes, controls, customer services, business excellence, etc. at the Bank. He was part of the core team to lead organization transformation with technology, digital, governance, quality and customer focus during his tenures at ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank. He was among the first few in the Indian Banking Industry to launch full-fledged Service Quality Framework and Service CRM while in HDFC Bank. He transformed the Axis Bank’s operations by imbibing technology, digital and AI.

      Kesh is a B.E (Mechanical Engineering) from NIT, Durgapur and MBA from NMIMS. He is also certified Quality Engineer from Quality Council of Indiana, USA and has completed advance leadership course from IIM-A and Strategic Agility from Harvard.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 7, 2024 8:24 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Aditya Birla Capital's COO Mukesh Malik resigns

      Aditya Birla Capital's COO Mukesh Malik resigns

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg

      Bookstrapping: Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg

      Brand Makers

      Marketing is a 24x7 industry: Pratik Mazumder, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts

      Marketing is a 24x7 industry: Pratik Mazumder, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts

      Brand Makers

      Invest India appoints Ravi Kathuria as CMO

      Invest India appoints Ravi Kathuria as CMO

      Brand Makers

      Deepika Padukone-owned brand 82°E’s CMO, Keerthana Ramakrishnan quits

      Deepika Padukone-owned brand 82°E’s CMO, Keerthana Ramakrishnan quits

      Brand Makers

      Greaves Finance Ltd. appoints P. B. Sunil Kumar as CEO

      Greaves Finance Ltd. appoints P. B. Sunil Kumar as CEO

      Brand Makers

      Del Monte Foods appoints Abhinav Kapoor as CEO

      Del Monte Foods appoints Abhinav Kapoor as CEO