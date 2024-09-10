            
      Ravi Adhikari appointed as managing director of SAB Group's TV Vision

      Markand Adhikari has resigned as the Chairman and Managing Director of TV Vision, an independent listed company under Sri Adhikari Brothers Group (SAB Group).

      By  Storyboard18Sep 10, 2024 8:21 AM
      Ravi Adhikari's directorial debut was Dheet Patangey, followed by Karm Yuddh, a show on Disney+Hotstar.

      Markand Adhikari has resigned as the Chairman and Managing Director of TV Vision to give an opportunity to the next generation of Promoter family to steer the business ahead. However, he will continue as Chairman Emeritus.

      The Board of Directors has appointed Ravi Adhikari as an Additional Director and the Managing Director. He is also designated as Chairman of the Company, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company.

      Ravi Adhikari was trained under the Late Gautam Adhikari in various projects and has worked along with veterans of the industry like Anand Rai, Satish Kaushik among others. He has an experience of 17 years working in Media Industry. His directorial debut was Dheet Patangey, followed by Karm Yuddh, a show on Disney+Hotstar.

      TV Vision Limited is an independent listed company under Sri Adhikari Brothers Group (SAB Group). The Company was originally incorporated as TV Vision Private Limited on July 30, 2007 and was converted into a public limited company on June 23, 2011.

      The current broadcasting bouquet consists of Music & Youth Channel Mastiii, Marathi Music Channel Maiboli, Bhojpuri Channel Dabangg and Dhamaal.


      First Published on Sep 10, 2024 8:21 AM

