Raymond’s Sunil Kataria re-elected as chairman of ISA

Sunil Kataria, who is the chief executive officer - Raymond Lifestyle (India and International) has been elected as the chairman of Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) for the year 2023-2024.
The other members who are a part of the executive council are Narendra Ambwani, director, Agro Tech Foods; Bharat V. Patel, advisor to BIC Cello (India); Paulomi Dhawan, independent director, Whistling Woods International; Anuj Poddar, managing director and chief executive officer, Bajaj Electricals; Angshu Mallick, managing director and CEO, Adani Wilmar; Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, Hawkins Cookers; Srinandan Sundaram, executive director, food and refreshment, management committee member for Hindustan Unilever; Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, advisor, J. K. Enterprises.
The list continues: Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India; Chandru Kalro, managing director, TTK Prestige; Tarun G. Arora, chief executive officer and whole time director, Zydus Wellness; Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing Oofficer, Godrej consumer products; Gaurav Tayal, SBU chief executive – matches and agarbatti business, ITC; Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico; Gunjit Jain, executive vice president – marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India); Adrian Terron, VP – corporate brand and marketing strategy, TATA Sons; and Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager - Tanishq marketing, Titan Company.