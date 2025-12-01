CXO Moves: Exec movements across PUMA, Mother Dairy, WPP Media, Reliance Retail and more

Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Ramprasad Sridharan

Previous: CEO & Managing director, United Colors of Benetton India

Present: Managing director, PUMA

Sports company PUMA has appointed Ramprasad Sridharan as Managing Director of PUMA India. He will start his role in December 2025 and report directly to PUMA Chief Commercial Officer, Matthias Bäumer.

He has worked across Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India and Clarks India.

Manish Bandlish

Previous: Managing director, Mother Dairy

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, has tendered his resignation. Bandlish — who joined the organisation in March 2021 — will step down on November 30 this year, highlighted media reports.

He is stepping down in order to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. During this period of transition, the deputy MD will handle the responsibilities of the MD under the supervision of the board, added the reports.

He has worked across Maruti Suzuki India, Marico, Subhiksha, METRO Cash and Carry ans JK Foods.

Srivats TS

Previous: Vice president, Netflix

Present: SVP & Head of Marketing, Reliance Retail

Srivats TS, who previously served as Vice President of Marketing at Netflix, has joined Reliance Retail as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Nokia, Quikr and Swiggy.

Piyush Gupta

Previous: Group CEO, DBS Bank

Present: Chairman, Temasek, India

Piyush Gupta, who led DBS Group as its chief executive officer, will join Singapore state-owned multinational investment firm Temasek in an advisory capacity as Chairman, India, with effect from 1 December 2025.

In this non-executive role, he will work closely with Ravi Lambah (Head, Strategic Initiatives and Head, India) and the India team on their investment strategies, partner with and support Temasek Portfolio Companies.

He is currently the Deputy Chairman of Keppel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, and Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings Board. In addition, he also holds senior advisory roles in Singapore and internationally.

Ajay Mehta

Previous: Head - Branded Content & Creative Services, WPP Media

Ajay Mehta has exited WPP Media after more than eleven years. He has also worked at Ogilvy.

Bertram D'Souza

Previous: EVP/Chief of Product Innovation (CPIO) + CEO of Protean Account Aggregator, Protean eGov Technologies

Bertram D’Souza, Executive Vice President and Chief Products & Innovation Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has resigned, marking a key change in the company’s senior leadership.

D’Souza, who led the firm’s product innovation charter, will serve a notice period of around three weeks. During this time, the company is expected to facilitate a structured knowledge transfer and ensure continuity across ongoing initiatives.

He has worked across Oyster Systems, The Global Language, Atom Technologies, Worldline Global and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 8:10 AM