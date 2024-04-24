Sachin Tendulkar turns 51: A look at his brand endorsements

On April 24, Sachin Tendulkar, known as the ‘God of Indian Cricket’ celebrates his 51st birthday. Tendulkar has been the face of not just Indian cricket but the face of many Indian brands as well. His success globally in the sport instantly made him a brand favourite and a personality that all Indians today, look up to.

Some of the biggest brands in the company have associated themselves with Tendulkar to target the large audience of the cricket loving nation.

Let's take a look at the top brand endorsements in Sachin Tendulkar’s portfolio that have catapulted his brand value, making him a sought after personality even after retirement.

BMW: Luxury and Performance with Sachin Tendulkar

BMW and Sachin Tendulkar's partnership was one that worked very well for the brand. Tendulkar’s status as a cricket icon and a car enthusiast, known to love and drive BMW vehicles made him the perfect ambassador to leverage the widespread appeal of cricket in India.

Unacademy: Inspiring Education with Sachin Tendulkar

Back when Unacademy was the official partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the brand utilized Tendulkar’s influence to offer interactive classes, aiming to educate and inspire the youth of India.

Castrol India: Fuelling Passion for Motorsports with Sachin

Castrol India found an ideal ambassador in Sachin Tendulkar to showcase its commitment to excellence in motorsports. Tendulkar’s well-known passion for motorsports mirrored Castrol's values, making him the perfect choice to represent the brand.

Boost: A 25-Year Partnership of Energy and Excellence

Boost and Sachin Tendulkar shared a remarkable 25-year partnership, becoming synonymous with each other in the minds of fans and consumers. The iconic tagline, "Boost is the secret of our energy," resonated deeply, firmly establishing Boost as the go-to choice for drinks in India. Tendulkar’s association with the brand played a pivotal role in its success.

Airtel: Connecting Lives with Sachin Tendulkar