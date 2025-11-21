56% women in India’s music industry cite safety as top concern: Spotify–YouGov Study

Safety emerged as the most urgent issue, with 56% of women listing safe and inclusive workplaces among their top concerns.

A Spotify commissioned study has revealed significant structural gaps faced by women across India’s music ecosystem, with safety, limited leadership representation and lack of mentorship emerging as the most pressing challenges. As per the study, safety emerged as the most urgent issue, with 56% of women listing safe and inclusive workplaces among their top concerns. Notably, 36% reported personally experiencing unsafe or non-inclusive environments indicating the problem extends far beyond perception.

Conducted by YouGov in September, the research surveyed over 1,000 respondents nationwide, 70% of them women from Gen Z and millennial cohorts. Participants spanned singers, songwriters, producers, DJs, sound engineers, label executives, and event professionals, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s gendered realities.

The study further reveals that growth opportunities also appear uneven. Only 31% of women in technical roles such as sound engineering and production rated their growth prospects as “excellent,” compared with 50% of women across other roles. Respondents attributed this gap to stereotypes, minimal leadership visibility, and scarce mentorship pathways.

The mentorship void was a recurring theme, with 40% of women saying they had suffered due to the absence of guidance or peer networks. Additionally, 39% reported being denied leadership or decision-making opportunities. Meanwhile, 61% said increasing visibility of women leaders is essential for long-term industry transformation.

Work-life balance and family support also remain significant barriers as 52% ranked these among their top concerns, while 33% highlighted the need for stronger familial and community backing to pursue sustained careers in music.

Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Music and Podcasts at Spotify India, said the findings reaffirm the need for safer, more equitable creative spaces. “Safety, visibility, and inclusion remain central to creating an equitable music industry,” he noted, referencing Spotify programs like EQUAL, which amplify women artists globally.

Respondents also highlighted where brands and platforms could intervene as 31% said companies can best support women by creating safe spaces and community networks for collaboration and feedback.

