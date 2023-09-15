comScore

Brand Makers

Swiggy's Anuj Rathi joins Jupiter as chief product and marketing officer

Anuj Rathi will work closely with the founder and CEO of the company Jitendra Gupta.

By  Storyboard18Sep 15, 2023 12:44 PM
Swiggy's Anuj Rathi joins Jupiter as chief product and marketing officer
In his last stint at Swiggy, Anuj Rathi was in charge of product, marketing, growth, financial services, and partnerships.

Neobank Jupiter has hired Anuj Rathi, the former SVP of revenue and growth at Swiggy, as its chief product and marketing officer. He will lead product, design, growth and marketing functions of Jupiter. Rathi will work closely with the founder and CEO of the company Jitendra Gupta.

In his last stint at Swiggy, Rathi was in charge of product, marketing, growth, financial services, and partnerships. He was instrumental in launching Swiggy One, Instamart and Gourmet, among many other flagship services of the startup. With more than 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur alumnus has worked also with marquee brands like Flipkart and Walmart.

Commenting on the development, Gupta said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money."

Speaking about his new role, Rathi added “India is now expecting delightful customer experiences in many spheres of their lives including their personal finance experience. I resonated deeply with Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful. I'm looking forward to working with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to improve our customers’ relationship with money and financial aspirations.”


Tags
First Published on Sep 15, 2023 11:14 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Brand Makers

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Brand Makers

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Brand Makers

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Brand Makers

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Brand Makers

ITC's Minakshi Handa: There is a need to embed Generative AI in early stages of creative journey

ITC's Minakshi Handa: There is a need to embed Generative AI in early stages of creative journey

Brand Makers

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India

Brand Makers

Avinash Pandey re-elected as president of NBDA

Avinash Pandey re-elected as president of NBDA