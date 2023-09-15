Swiggy's Anuj Rathi joins Jupiter as chief product and marketing officer

Neobank Jupiter has hired Anuj Rathi, the former SVP of revenue and growth at Swiggy, as its chief product and marketing officer. He will lead product, design, growth and marketing functions of Jupiter. Rathi will work closely with the founder and CEO of the company Jitendra Gupta.

In his last stint at Swiggy, Rathi was in charge of product, marketing, growth, financial services, and partnerships. He was instrumental in launching Swiggy One, Instamart and Gourmet, among many other flagship services of the startup. With more than 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur alumnus has worked also with marquee brands like Flipkart and Walmart.

Commenting on the development, Gupta said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money."