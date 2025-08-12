Tata Motors rolls out Onam offers in Kerala with discounts up to Rs 2 lakh

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors has rolled out a set of special festive offers for customers in Kerala as part of its "Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors" Onam campaign.
Running from July 25 to September 30, 2025, the initiative features benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on select passenger and electric vehicles, along with priority deliveries for Onam bookings.
The scheme includes various financing options such as low initial EMIs under Balloon Schemes, progressive payment plans through Step-Up Schemes, and low EMI plans starting at Rs 100 per lakh for the first three months.
Electric vehicle buyers can also access six-month financing on accessories, extended warranties, annual maintenance contracts, and servicing.
Model-specific discounts include up to Rs 1 lakh off on the Tiago.ev, Nexon.ev, and Harrier.ev, ₹85,000 on the Punch.ev, and ₹2 lakh on the Curvv.ev. Petrol and diesel models also see price cuts, with the Altroz attracting up to ₹1 lakh in benefits and the Safari and Harrier up to ₹75,000.
Alongside the offers, Tata Motors has launched a Kerala-centric ad campaign, “Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors,” featuring the popular Malayalam track Nada Nada by Avial. The film highlights everyday moments leading up to Onam and positions Tata vehicles as enablers of those celebrations.
The automaker has also expanded its service network in the state, with 622 passenger vehicle bays across 83 workshops, a dedicated EV battery repair centre in Kochi, and roadside assistance promises of 60 minutes in cities and 90 minutes on highways.