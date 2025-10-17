LTIMindtree to stagger FY26 salary hikes, 50% of employees to benefit in January

ADVERTISEMENT
LTIMindtree will distribute its FY26 salary increases over two quarters, with half of its employees receiving increments from 1 January and the remainder from 1 April, CEO and MD Venu Lambu explained during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on 16 October. He indicated that this phased approach may become the standard going forward, rather than implementing a single hike across all staff in one quarter.
Providing context for the change, Lambu revealed that the company and the IT industry are at a significant inflection point. He highlighted that wage adjustments are evolving alongside emerging opportunities, particularly in the AI space, where upskilling employees for new projects is critical. Lambu noted that employee skilling initiatives are already underway and will continue to accelerate in response to the growing role of AI in the industry.
The shift in increment cycles comes amid a broader industry focus on AI-related skill requirements. India’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services, is currently laying off around 2 percent of its workforce — over 12,000 employees — citing skill mismatches in the AI era.
LTIMindtree has previously delayed salary hikes in prior years. In FY25, annual increments were rolled out in the October–December quarter, while in FY24, the typical April wage hike cycle was postponed to August.
Reporting its July–September quarter results on 16 October, LTIMindtree posted a 10.3 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,381 crore, up from Rs 1,251 crore in the same period a year ago. The company also recorded over 10 percent growth in quarterly revenue, surpassing Rs 10,000 crore for the first time, at Rs 10,394.3 crore compared with Rs 9,432.9 crore in September 2024.