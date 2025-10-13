Go Fashion says income tax search completed, officials vacate company premises

ADVERTISEMENT
Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns the popular women’s wear brand ‘Go Colors’, on Monday said that the Income Tax Department has completed its search operations at the company’s offices and warehouses.
The raids, which began on October 7, 2025, were completed on October 11, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
“The Income Tax Department at the Company’s Offices and Warehouse premises on October 7, 2025, was completed on October 11, 2025. The Income Tax officials have now vacated all premises of the Company. The Company and its officials have extended full cooperation during the course of the search,” the filing stated.
Go Fashion also said it remains fully compliant with all applicable laws and regulations, adding that it “maintains the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency.”
For FY25, the company reported revenue of Rs 848.2 crore, up from Rs 762.8 crore in FY24, while net profit rose to Rs 93.5 crore from Rs 82.8 crore a year earlier.
During the year, Go Fashion opened 104 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and shut 42, compared to 23 closures in FY24. The company’s advertising and promotional spends stood at 2% of revenue, with a reported marketing efficiency of Rs 49.10 revenue per Rs 1 spent on advertising.