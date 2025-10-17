Google ads updates healthcare policy: Prescription drug terms allowed in limited non-promotional contexts

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Ads is updating its healthcare and medicines policy to allow contextual, non-promotional use of prescription drug terms. Starting October 29th, advertisers will be permitted to include prescription drug terms in ad text and landing pages—but only in limited, non-promotional contexts such as public health announcements, academic publications, or legal actions, according to media reports.
Under this change, ads referencing prescription drugs for informational or educational purposes may now be eligible for approval. Previously, such ads were automatically restricted.
However, Google’s policy on keyword targeting for prescription drug terms remains unchanged.
Advertisers in the U.S., Canada, and New Zealand must still hold the appropriate healthcare certification to target keywords containing prescription drug terms. This applies specifically to online pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.
In all other countries, promotion of prescription drugs continues to be prohibited. Certified entities may use prescription drug terms in non-promotional ways only if permitted by local laws.
Google also emphasized that advertisers will receive a seven-day warning before any account suspension related to these policies.