comScore

Brand Makers

'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar joins Estate Protocol as head of marketing

Abhinav Kumar is best known for featuring in ads of brands like Trivago and Paytm.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2024 1:46 PM
'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar joins Estate Protocol as head of marketing
Abhinav Kumar is best known for featuring in ads of brands like Trivago and Paytm. He is popularly known as the 'Trivago guy' and has featured in several memes since then.

Abhinav Kumar, who led Paytm as vice president - marketing, has joined Estate Protocol as head of marketing. In his new role, Kumar will drive the marketing strategy for Estate Protocol, a Web3 marketplace specializing in tokenized real estate. He is focused on the crypto community, advocating fractional real estate ownership as a secure store of value and income generator.

Kumar began his career at Transworld infotech. He has also worked with companies like WNS Global Services, Fidia Farmaceutici SpA, Trivago and Emma.

Kumar is best known for featuring in ads of brands like Trivago and Paytm. He is popularly known as the 'Trivago guy' and has featured in several memes since then. Interestingly, there are still active discussions on Quora around “Are you too fed up with the Trivago ad guy?”


Tags
First Published on Jan 9, 2024 1:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

CashKaro ropes in Ishan Agarwal as director - brand and creative

CashKaro ropes in Ishan Agarwal as director - brand and creative

Brand Makers

Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC Securities as CMO and HDFC Sky as executive vice president

Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC Securities as CMO and HDFC Sky as executive vice president

Brand Makers

Pocket FM onboards Suyog Gothi as VP and India country head

Pocket FM onboards Suyog Gothi as VP and India country head

Brand Makers

GroupM hires Gurpreet Singh as head of performance

GroupM hires Gurpreet Singh as head of performance

Brand Makers

Arindam Roychowdhury joins Younion as vice president - strategic growth

Arindam Roychowdhury joins Younion as vice president - strategic growth

Brand Makers

Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria quits the Chinese smartphone maker

Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria quits the Chinese smartphone maker

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Unilever, Mastercard, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Kia and more

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Unilever, Mastercard, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Kia and more