'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar joins Estate Protocol as head of marketing

Abhinav Kumar, who led Paytm as vice president - marketing, has joined Estate Protocol as head of marketing. In his new role, Kumar will drive the marketing strategy for Estate Protocol, a Web3 marketplace specializing in tokenized real estate. He is focused on the crypto community, advocating fractional real estate ownership as a secure store of value and income generator.

Kumar is best known for featuring in ads of brands like Trivago and Paytm. He is popularly known as the 'Trivago guy' and has featured in several memes since then. Interestingly, there are still active discussions on Quora around “Are you too fed up with the Trivago ad guy?”