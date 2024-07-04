            

      Unilever's global CMO for Dove, Alessandro Manfredi, leaves the FMCG major after 28 years

      Alessandro Manfredi began his career at Unilever as global VP dove masterbrand and deodorant, and over a period held various roles in different capacities.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2024 8:48 AM
      Alessandro Manfredi, chief marketing officer - Dove, Unilever, stated, "I joined Unilever more than two decades ago attracted by three things. The humanity of its leadership, the humanity of its unique marketing philosophy, deeply rooted in building emotional bonds with people, and the humanity of its purpose. Throughout my career within Unilever, I was allowed to cultivate these incredible assets and inject them into the brands I was lucky to work on."

      Alessandro Manfredi, who was the chief marketing officer for Dove at Unilever has moved on from his position.

      He stated, "A few months ago, I have decided to leave Unilever and the past few days were my last as the leader of the Dove brand. I am leaving with a deep feeling of Pride and Gratitude."

      He said, "I had the privilege to lead a brand that has become the #1 provider of body confidence education in the world, with 114mn children educated… tripling its business to a 6Bn Euro iconic brand. We never stopped growing since those days in 2004 and have kept accelerating; hitting our best result in more than a decade in ‘23 and now carrying an even greater impetus in ’24. This allowed us to demonstrate that Social impact, when fully embedded into a business, not only does not trade off with Profit, but is a phenomenal driver of growth."

      Manfredi began his career at Unilever as global VP Dove masterbrand and deodorant, and over a period held various roles in different capacities.


      First Published on Jul 4, 2024 8:42 AM

