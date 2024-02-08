HUL’s Kartik Chandrasekhar quits; HUL top level rejig

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday, February 7, announced changes and appointments in its management that will come into effect on April 1, 2024. Kartik Chandrasekhar, who had announced earlier that he would join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, personal care, on April 1, has decided to quit Unilever. Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Director, BPC, HUL, will oversee the business in the interim until the new executive director, personal care, HUL is announced.

On February 7, Hindustan Unilever Limited announced key changes to its management committee. Shiva Krishnamurthy, who is currently the vice president, foods and beverages, South Asia, HUL will join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, foods and refreshment.

Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director, foods and refreshment will take over as the executive director, homecare, HUL. Deepak Subramanian, executive director, Homecare HUL will be moving on to a new role overseas. The changes will be effective April 1st, 2024.

Chandrasekhar began his career as a management trainee at Unilever and went on to rise through the ranks as head of oral care and skin cleansing for D&E markets and global brand lead - Pepsodent. Chandrasekhar has had over 24 years of experience at Unilever. He started as a management trainee in 1998 and went on to take up different roles over the years. He was the global brand vice president for Lifebuoy and Pears for close to eight years. He has also been the regional brand director, foods, South East Asia for Unilever.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said about the contribution of management members mentioned above, “Shiva is an astute marketeer with strong business acumen and is known to craft great brands. I am glad to welcome him to the HUL leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in foods and beverages will be of immense help to the business. Srinandan has been a part of the HUL leadership for over seven years and has a strong track record in general management, customer development, and marketing. I am sure he will take the homecare business to new heights.”