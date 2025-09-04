Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights PM Modi’s push to streamline business and simplify governance

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s decade-long drive under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been defined by efforts to make life easier for both businesses and ordinary citizens, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
Read more: The Big Interview: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says GST cuts will boost jobs, growth despite US tariffs
“From Day 1, the Prime Minister has focussed on honesty, transparency and trust. Nobody needs influence to get a job today. This honesty of government has earned the trust of the people,” Goyal said.
The government has moved to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, scrapping more than 150 outdated laws, simplifying countless procedures and decriminalizing minor offences to prevent citizens from facing jail time over small lapses.
Goyal highlighted the Jan Vishwas Bill as a central piece of the reform agenda, describing it as a “two-way trust” initiative. The legislation has already decriminalized 355 provisions, and Goyal said his department has identified an additional 500 provisions that could be similarly adjusted. “The idea is clear, reduce paperwork and compliance burden so businesses can focus on business, and citizens can live easier lives,” he said.
Read more: Piyush Goyal Interview: India sets $30 trillion economic target by 2047, says the Union Minister
The minister also highlighted recent cuts to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on coal and lignite, saying the timing could not have been better. He argued that the reductions would bolster domestic demand and help soften the impact of global tariffs on Indian exporters. “GST cuts will not only benefit consumers but also help industry stay competitive as we expand our markets,” he said, noting that India is in discussions with nearly 50 countries to open new export opportunities.
Goyal framed these initiatives as part of a broader vision aimed at promoting both ease of doing business and ease of living. “The Prime Minister has always believed that trust and transparency are the foundation of governance. That’s why people have confidence in this government,” he said.
Read more: Piyush Goyal pushes India Inc to back exporters, opens talks with 50 nations to diversify markets