VaynerMedia appoints Marcus Krzastek as President, International

In his new role, Marcus Krzastek will oversee operations across APAC and EMEA.

By  Storyboard18Feb 4, 2025 4:54 PM
Since 2009, Marcus Krzastek has been a VaynerMedia veteran, and instrumental in the company's journey.

VaynerMedia has appointed Marcus Krzastek as its first-ever President, International.

Since 2009, Krzastek has been a VaynerMedia veteran, and has been instrumental in the company's journey. In his new role, he will oversee operations across APAC and EMEA, leading nearly 600 people in VaynerMedia’s rapidly growing hubs, stated the company in a statement.

The company's international footprint has grown exponentially in recent years, expanding beyond Singapore and London into India, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Amsterdam, further added the company in a statement.


First Published on Feb 4, 2025 4:49 PM

