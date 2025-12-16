WATCH: Diageo global CMO on why inclusion has become a growth strategy

In a global consumer landscape being reshaped by values, identity and changing definitions of leadership, few industries face as complex a transformation as alcohol and beverages. For Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, the challenge is not only to keep iconic brands relevant, but to ensure that the cultures behind them evolve just as decisively.

In this episode of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, Delshad Irani speaks to two leaders who sit at the heart of that transformation. Cristina Diezhandino, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Diageo, oversees brand strategy across one of the most diverse portfolios in the world. Alongside her is Dr. Emma Walker, the first-ever female Master Blender for Johnnie Walker, whose role places her at the intersection of heritage, science and modern creativity.

The conversation moves beyond corporate rhetoric to examine what inclusion actually looks like in practice — in everyday decision-making, in leadership behaviour, and in how global brands are built across vastly different cultural contexts. From the boardroom to the blending lab, both leaders reflect on how diversity fuels better creativity, stronger consumer connection and long-term brand advantage.

As consumer expectations shift — with Gen Z demanding values-led brands, a rise in premium and experiential consumption, growing interest in low and no-alcohol options, and a renewed focus on cultural authenticity — the discussion also explores how Diageo is adapting its storytelling and innovation playbook worldwide.

At its core, this is a conversation about how inclusion has moved from being a moral ideal to a strategic imperative — and why the future of leadership in consumer businesses may depend on it.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 8:40 AM