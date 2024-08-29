            

      Who is Alice Walton - The world's richest woman?

      As the driving force behind the Walton fortune, Alice Walton secures her position as the wealthiest woman globally, surpassing L'Oréal heiress.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2024 10:35 AM
      She pursued her passion for art and philanthropy, establishing the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

      Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress, has recently been crowned the world's wealthiest woman, surpassing Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics empire. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Walton's net worth soared beyond $95 billion, propelled by a remarkable 44% increase in Walmart's stock price this year, which added an impressive $25 billion to her fortune.

      Walmart, which started as a small discount store in Rogers, Arkansas, has since grown into an iconic retail chain, renowned for its low prices and extensive reach. The brand's history is a testament to innovation and customer-centric strategies that revolutionized the retail industry. Today, Walmart operates thousands of stores across the globe, making it one of the largest and most recognizable retailers worldwide.

      Who is Alice Walton?

      Alice Walton, born on October 7, 1949, in Newport, Arkansas, is the only daughter of Sam and Helen Walton. While her brothers took on more active roles in the company, Alice charted a different path. She pursued her passion for art and philanthropy, establishing the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The museum, which opened in 2011, reflects her deep commitment to the arts and houses and impressive collection of American masterpieces.

      Despite her focus on art and charitable endeavours, Alice Walton's fortune has grown substantially due to her family's stake in Walmart. The company's continued success, driven by its dominance in the retail sector and innovative business practices, has solidified her position at the pinnacle of global wealth. As Walton's wealth continues to grow, she edges closer to joining the exclusive group of centi-billionaires, a list that includes notable figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet.

      World's richest woman

      Walton's ascent to the title of the world's richest woman is also a significant milestone, as she surpasses Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L'Oréal heiress, who previously held the top spot. Bettencourt Meyers with an estimated fortune of around $55 billion, derives her wealth from the global beauty empire founded by her grandfather. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Walton's net worth soared beyond $95 billion, propelled by a remarkable 44% increase in Walmart's stock prices this year, which added an impressive $25 billion to her fortune.

      Alice Walton's journey is a symbol of the power of family legacy, business acumen, and a deep-seated commitment to personal passions. While her brothers may have steered Walmart's business operations, Alice's contributions to the arts and philanthropy have left an indelible mark on American culture. As the world's richest woman, her influence extends beyond the boardroom, reflecting a life dedicated to both wealth and giving back.


      First Published on Aug 29, 2024 10:35 AM

