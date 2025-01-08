            

X CEO hails Meta's shift to community notes feature

X CEO Linda Yaccarino says the move validates X's role as the "digital townhall," applauds the global impact of real time fact-checking.

By  Storyboard18Jan 8, 2025 10:49 AM
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Linda Yaccarino called the development "really exciting," suggesting it serves as validation of X's self-styled position as the "digital townhall." (Image: LinkedIn)

In a clear nod of approval, Linda Yaccarino, Chief Executive Officer of microblogging platform X, commended Meta Platforms' decision to adopt a community feature to replace its existing fact-checking program.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Yaccarino called the development "really exciting," suggesting it serves as validation of X's self-styled position as the "digital townhall."

X introduced its own Community Notes feature to enable users to fact-check tweets, but the CEO said it has become a crucial tool to keep the entire online community accurate and accountable in real time.

"I think it's really exciting that, when you think about community notes being good for the world, think about it as this global collective consciousness keeping each other accountable at a global scale, in real-time... it couldn't be more validating than to see that Mark and Meta realised that," she said.

She went on to describe how Meta's plan underscores the importance of unbiased, fats and effective verification. Beyond reliability, Yaccarino noted that the feature operates across nearly every language in 200 countries, underscoring its far-reaching influence.

According to Yaccarino, over a million notes have already been posted since X first introduced the feature. "...when you think about it, world leaders are on X; Mark and Meta are there; global leaders — business leaders — sharing their thoughts everyday; Gen Z — all on X. Authenticity matters to Gen Z. It's an incredible validation of the power of what's good for the world, and that's community notes," she explained.


