In a clear nod of approval, Linda Yaccarino, Chief Executive Officer of microblogging platform X, commended Meta Platforms' decision to adopt a community feature to replace its existing fact-checking program.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Yaccarino called the development "really exciting," suggesting it serves as validation of X's self-styled position as the "digital townhall."

X introduced its own Community Notes feature to enable users to fact-check tweets, but the CEO said it has become a crucial tool to keep the entire online community accurate and accountable in real time.

"I think it's really exciting that, when you think about community notes being good for the world, think about it as this global collective consciousness keeping each other accountable at a global scale, in real-time... it couldn't be more validating than to see that Mark and Meta realised that," she said.

She went on to describe how Meta's plan underscores the importance of unbiased, fats and effective verification. Beyond reliability, Yaccarino noted that the feature operates across nearly every language in 200 countries, underscoring its far-reaching influence.