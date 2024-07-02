Zomato brings back Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate: Report

Consumer tech and food delivery major Zomato has brought back top executives Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate into its fold, an exclusive Moneycontrol report stated.

In June, Zomato had confirmed that talks were on to acquire fintech company Paytm's movie ticketing and events business. If the deal is realised, Ganjoo and Ghate will have to produce new ideas for the going-out business, where the new vertical from the acqusition will eventually reside.

Previously, Ganjoo had led Zomato as head of new businesses, and Ghate was vice-president. Ganjoo, who began his innings at Zomato as vice president/ head of product management, stepped down from his position in January 2023. He is also an advisor at observe.ai, and has worked across Wipro Technologies, ThoughtWorks, Symantec, Twitter and Snapdeal.

Ghate, who joined Zomato as assistant vice president - growth, had moved out in July 2023. He has also worked at CEB.

Mohit Gupta, who had been elevated as a co-founder in Zomato, started an omnichannel lifestyle brand Lyskraft. Gaurav Gupta, who too was promoted to co-founder, founded a healthtech startup called Gabit, reported Moneycontrol.