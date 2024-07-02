            

      Zomato brings back Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate: Report

      Previously, Rahul Ganjoo had led Zomato as head of new businesses, and Ghate was the vice-president.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2024 1:08 PM
      Zomato brings back Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate: Report
      Rahul Ganjoo, who began his innings at Zomato as vice president/ head of product management, stepped down from his position last year in January. Pradyot also worked at CEB. (From left to right: Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate)

      Consumer tech and food delivery major Zomato has brought back top executives Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate into its fold, an exclusive Moneycontrol report stated.

      In June, Zomato had confirmed that talks were on to acquire fintech company Paytm's movie ticketing and events business. If the deal is realised, Ganjoo and Ghate will have to produce new ideas for the going-out business, where the new vertical from the acqusition will eventually reside.

      Previously, Ganjoo had led Zomato as head of new businesses, and Ghate was vice-president. Ganjoo, who began his innings at Zomato as vice president/ head of product management, stepped down from his position in January 2023. He is also an advisor at observe.ai, and has worked across Wipro Technologies, ThoughtWorks, Symantec, Twitter and Snapdeal.

      Ghate, who joined Zomato as assistant vice president - growth, had moved out in July 2023. He has also worked at CEB.

      Mohit Gupta, who had been elevated as a co-founder in Zomato, started an omnichannel lifestyle brand Lyskraft. Gaurav Gupta, who too was promoted to co-founder, founded a healthtech startup called Gabit, reported Moneycontrol.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 2, 2024 1:08 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Adobe appoints Keith Eadie as general manager, APAC

      Adobe appoints Keith Eadie as general manager, APAC

      Brand Makers

      Britannia appoints former RBI governor and Atul's MD as non-independent executive directors

      Britannia appoints former RBI governor and Atul's MD as non-independent executive directors

      Brand Makers

      GroupM appoints Praseed Prasad as chief growth officer

      GroupM appoints Praseed Prasad as chief growth officer

      Brand Makers

      Hasbro’s India head Lalit Parmar gets new global market role

      Hasbro’s India head Lalit Parmar gets new global market role

      Brand Makers

      Quotient Ventures elevates Adarsh Atal to Group Chief Creative Officer

      Quotient Ventures elevates Adarsh Atal to Group Chief Creative Officer

      Brand Makers

      GroupM elevates Ashwin Padmanabhan to Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia

      GroupM elevates Ashwin Padmanabhan to Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia

      Brand Makers

      Despite 'retirement' tag, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma brand value to see substantial boost

      Despite 'retirement' tag, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma brand value to see substantial boost