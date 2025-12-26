Titan enters lab-grown diamond market with new brand ‘beYon’

Titan had announced in August that it would purchase the stake from CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti and his family for ₹4,621 crore in an all-cash deal.

Titan Company, part of the Tata Group and India’s largest branded jewellery maker, is stepping into the fast-evolving market for lab-grown diamonds, marking a significant shift for an industry long anchored in mined stones.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Titan said it will launch a new brand, “beYon—from the House of Titan,” dedicated exclusively to lab-grown diamond jewellery. The brand will debut with a standalone store in Mumbai on December 29, with additional outlets planned in Mumbai and Delhi in the near term.

The move positions Titan among a small but growing group of established jewellery players in India experimenting with lab-grown diamonds--stones that are chemically and optically identical to natural diamonds but created in controlled laboratory environments. Until now, the segment has been largely driven by startups and digital-first brands, while traditional jewellers have adopted a cautious wait-and-watch approach.

Globally, however, Titan has already dipped its toes into the category. Through its subsidiary TCL North America Inc, the company owns a 17.5% stake in Great Heights Inc, a US-based retailer of lab-grown diamond jewellery that operates under the brand Clean Origin. Titan’s India launch suggests the company believes the market is now mature enough at home.

Once dismissed as a technological novelty, lab-grown diamonds have steadily gained ground, particularly among younger and more price-sensitive consumers. Industry executives say the appeal lies not only in affordability but also in transparency, traceability and the perception of being more environmentally responsible—attributes that resonate with first-time buyers and urban millennials.

The price gap is stark. A two-carat natural diamond can cost around ₹15 lakh, depending on quality, while a lab-grown diamond with comparable colour and clarity may retail for roughly ₹40,000, according to industry estimates. That differential has begun to reshape consumer expectations and buying behaviour, especially in non-bridal jewellery.

For India’s traditional diamond trade—deeply intertwined with heritage, rarity and resale value—the rise of lab-grown alternatives poses both a challenge and an opportunity. While mined diamonds continue to dominate wedding and investment purchases, lab-grown stones are carving out space in everyday wear and gifting.

Whether Titan’s entry prompts other marquee jewellery houses to follow remains an open question. But the company’s move signals that lab-grown diamonds, once on the fringes of the industry, are inching closer to the mainstream.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 10:28 AM