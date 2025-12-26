Bombay High Court declines interim stay on use of Saat Samundar Paar in upcoming film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Namah Pictures and others, and stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant urgent interim relief to Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd in its copyright dispute with Dharma Productions, Saregama India Ltd and rapper-composer Badshah over the use of the 1992 song Saat Samundar Paar in the upcoming Hindi film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh orally pronounced the order declining the ad-interim application, meaning there is no immediate judicial restraint on the use of the song in the film, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25. A detailed order is expected to be uploaded in the coming days, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Trimurti Films, which holds the copyright in the 1992 film Vishwatma and its soundtrack including Saat Samundar Paar, filed the suit alleging unauthorised use and remix of the song without its consent. The company has sought damages of Rs 10 crore, a permanent injunction restraining the use of the song, its tune, lyrics or any derivative works in the film or otherwise, and an order preventing the release, exhibition, communication or broadcast of the film to the extent it includes the disputed music.

In its plea, Trimurti contended that a 1990 agreement with Saregama’s predecessor granted only limited rights for reproduction and distribution of the original recording and did not permit remixing, adaptation, synchronisation or inclusion in a cinematograph film. It informed the court that all other rights remained exclusively with Trimurti.

According to the plaintiffs, they first became aware of the alleged use of the song in early December 2025, when promotional material for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri featuring the song’s tune began circulating online.

Dharma Productions and Saregama, represented by senior counsel, opposed the interim application, stating that their use of the music was in compliance with licensing terms. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined to grant ad-interim relief at this stage, indicating that the balance of convenience did not favour halting the film’s release on the basis of the prima facie case presented.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 9, 2026, when the detailed written order is also likely to be taken up.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Namah Pictures and others, and stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is positioned for a high-profile Christmas release, while the revival of the song Saat Samundar Paar has drawn significant attention and debate on social media ahead of its release.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 9:45 AM