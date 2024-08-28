Airtel and Apple strike content partnership deal

Bharti Airtel and Apple have collaborated for a content partnership deal.
Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, “ and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.”
"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, Apple’ vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "With our ever growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."
Airtel will also bring music listening experience to its customers in India through exclusive offers of Apple Music, available to Wynk Premium users. The award winning Apple Music offers one of the largest global collections of both Indian and global music as well as expertly curated playlists, artist interviews, Apple Music Radio and so much more. Apple Music subscribers also have access to exciting features like Apple Music Sing and time-synced lyrics as well as lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio. Wynk Music has been at the forefront of offering quality music content for customers. Wynk Premium users will roll into Apple Music and get exclusive offers.
These Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will become available exclusively to Airtel customers in India, later this year.