Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India

Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services in India. This partnership will enable Airtel to offer Starlink’s services once SpaceX secures the required approvals to operate in the country.

According to Airtel’s filing, the collaboration will explore ways Starlink can complement and enhance Airtel’s existing broadband services, helping to improve network reach, particularly in rural and remote areas. Additionally, SpaceX will have access to Airtel’s ground infrastructure and resources, enabling better service delivery across India.

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership: Expanding Internet Access – Starlink will help connect remote communities, schools, and healthcare centres, especially in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. Support for Businesses – Airtel will offer Starlink services to enterprise customers, ensuring reliable and high-speed broadband for businesses. Retail Distribution – Airtel may sell Starlink equipment in its retail stores, making it easier for consumers to access the service. Airtel’s Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Gopal Vittal, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating:

"Working with SpaceX to bring Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity, ensuring even the most remote areas have access to world-class high-speed broadband. Starlink will complement Airtel’s existing services, delivering reliable and affordable connectivity to individuals, businesses, and communities."

Bridging the Digital Divide By adding Starlink to its portfolio, alongside its existing partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb, Airtel aims to offer nationwide satellite coverage, addressing connectivity gaps in underserved regions. This move is expected to empower businesses, communities, and individuals by providing seamless, high-speed internet.

Regulatory Approvals Needed Despite the promising partnership, Starlink must comply with India’s regulatory framework before launching operations. Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), told CNBC-TV18 that while India welcomes new businesses, they must align with national policies and government objectives to ensure long-term benefits for the Indian population.