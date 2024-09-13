Amazon India creates over 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of festive season

E-commerce giant Amazon India gears up for the country's festive season, creating over 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operation network.
The online retailer said that the hiring includes both direct and indirect job roles, including thousands of women associates and nearly 1,900 persons with disabilities.
Besides, Amazon India also reduced selling fees by 3-12% for 59 product sub-categories on the marketplace last week.
The seller fee has been reduced by 9% for home furnishing products, by 8% for indoor lighting, and by 8% for home products.
Other e-commerce platforms have announced hiring in view of the festive season recently. Meesho has announced the enablement of 8.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network.
Last week, Indeed data projected a 20% rise in seasonal hiring in the current calendar year as compared to the previous year.
E-commerce, logistics, retail, quick commerce, BFSI, tourism and hospitality, and manufacturing companies will expand the job hiring in the upcoming days to scale up revenue during the festive season, the report said.
22 percent rise in users on quick commerce apps during pre-festive period: Tonic Worldwide's GIPSI report
There is a 22 percent rise in users on India’s top five quick commerce apps in pre-festive 2024, Tonic Worldwide's insights division, GIPSI said in its The Festive Report part 2.
There were 2.2 million more searches for sales in pre-festive 2024 compared to pre-festive 2023 indicating that consumers anticipate festive sales and try to make the most of the period, the report added.