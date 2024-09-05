22 percent rise in users on quick commerce apps during pre-festive period: Tonic Worldwide's GIPSI report

Tonic Worldwide's insights division, GIPSI launched The Festive Report Part-2. The report captures six performance and growth focused insights.

There is a 22 percent rise in users on India’s top five quick commerce apps in pre-festive 2024. The convenience and instant gratification offered by these platforms are driving this trend, opening up opportunities for a wide range of product categories from pooja essentials to electronics. In essence, this has changed the core behavior during festive season from planned to impulse buying.

The 3x rise in mentions of ‘sign-up discounts’ on X since January 2024 indicates that consumers are willing to share data in exchange for value-adds, which in turn helps brands generate first party data to nurture post festive season.

Data reveals a 96 percent rise in chatter expressing concerns and complaints about ‘fake reviews’ on X from May to July 2024. Over 86K posts on Instagram #triedandtrue, #notsponsored & #whatiorderedvswhatigot shows how the search for dishonest reviews are not just limited to marketplaces but go beyond, stated the report.

There is an 82 percent rise in ‘recipe ideas’ & 20x rise in ‘home decor ideas’ searches during festive 2023 compared to pre-festive 2023. Users are listening to music for 3K+ more minutes in festive season 2023 compared to pre festive 2023.

A seven percent drop in consumer retention on India’s top five online shopping apps points to a change in consumer behavior during festive seasons and sales. Today, app deletions occur not just due to lack of need but also because of issues like insufficient storage, the search for better alternatives, and the desire to experiment with new apps, highlighted the report.

There were 2.2 million more searches for sales in pre-festive 2024 compared to pre-festive 2023 indicating that consumers anticipate festive sales and try to make the most of the period.

Anjali Malthankar, national strategy director and GIPSI co-head, says, “Part-2 of the GIPSI Festive Report shines a light on matters that matter most to marketers - actionable growth insights. The report is rich with insights from topics like quick commerce that have an immediate implication for the festive season and are reshaping the customer expectations to unique perspectives on known problems of app metrics under the section 'App-with-benefits. It further includes unique insight buckets such as First Party (data) Then Nurture (Leads), a great hack for 1P Data and how to leverage festive season for the same. While Part-1 and Part-2 of the GIPSI Festive Report stand independent of each other, together they deliver a great start to all marketers with a digital agenda this festive season.”

Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder and CSO at Tonic Worldwide, expressed, “As the festive season kicks in, AdEx is set to surge with brands vying for consumer attention. With digital platforms taking center stage and new commerce trends emerging, we recognize the need for marketers to maximize the ROI of their festive ad spending. Part 2 of our Festive Report is a step in that direction. For the first time, we are unveiling festive ‘performance-focused’ insights that can guide and enhance media strategies for growth marketers. While our first edition focused on deepening customer engagement and building brand consideration, this second edition aims to power strategies targeting the crucial lower end of the purchase funnel.”